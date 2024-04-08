TCL unveils two new high-end Mini-LED gaming monitors: 4K 160Hz and 3440 x 1440 170Hz

TCL has just unveiled two new Mini-LED gaming monitors: a 34-inch ultrawide 3440 x 1440 Mini-LED panel with 170Hz refresh and a 27-inch 4K 160Hz Mini-LED gaming monitor.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

The new TCL 34R83Q gaming monitor features a 34-inch 3440 x 1440 Mini-LED panel, with the company noting they've used their new CSOT panel, which is a more advanced version of their previous panels. We've got improved viewing angles, smaller bezels, and more.

7

The 34-inch 3440 x 1440 resolution is joined by a smooth 170Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time, so you will get some fantastic gaming and viewing pleasure out of the TCL 34R83Q Mini-LED gaming monitor. It's not yet another 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor when joined by the 170Hz refresh rate; more specifically, the CSOT-based Mini-LED panel will be gorgeous.

7

TCL's second Mini-LED gaming monitor is the new 27R83U, which features a 27-inch flat Mini-LED panel with 1152 Mini-LED local dimming zones with a native 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160. It drops the refresh rate a tad, pumping out a still super-smooth 160Hz refresh.

7

Both of the new Mini-LED gaming monitors feature VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification, 99% DCI-P3 color rating covering 8-bit+RFC color depth, and a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. TCL includes dual HDMI 2.1 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 with 90W Power Delivery, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-B port, and an audio jack.

There's no exact pricing on TCL's new Mini-LED gaming monitors just yet, but once they're official, we'll provide more details and, more importantly, pricing.