TCL's next-gen X11H Max home cinema TV is a monster 163-inch TV that costs $110,000+

TCL unveils its next-gen flagship TV series with the X11H in 85- and 98-inch with up to 6500 nits brightness, monster 163-inch X11H Max home cinema TV.

TCL has just unveiled its next-generation mini-LED TVs with the introduction of the new X11H and the monster X11H Max which is a gigantic 163-inch home cinema TV. Check them out:

TCL's new X11H Max 163-inch home cinema TV (source: TCL)

The new TCL X11H will launch with 14,112 dimming zones and a peak brightness of up to 6500 nits, making the TV the most advanced model in TCL's lineup so far, which is still under development and will launch in China first. TCL claims its new X11H TVs are based on a 4K VA LCD panel with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate in 98-inch and 85-inch, coming in very thin... just a little thicker than a standard tablet.

But it's the new 163-inch home cinema TV that has my attention... an absolute monster of a set. TCL's new X11H Max features a 163-inch micro-LED panel with XDR brightness of 10,000 nits, support for the 22-bit color gamut, and support for HDR format up to 12 bits.

TCL's new X11H Max features a built-in 6.2.2-channel sound system, which can be expanded into a bigger 7.1.4-channel system if you want to turn your lounge room into a mini home cinema. You're going to need a damn big room to comfortably fit in a 163-inch TV, so prepare for that.

TCL's new X11H mini-LED TVs (source: TCL)

TCL X11H Max: 163-inch @ 799,999 RMB (around $111,210 USD)

TCL X11H: 98-inch @ 49,999 RMB (around $6950 USD)

TCL X11H: 85-inch @ 29,999 RMB (around $4170 USD)

TCL's new X11H TVs will replace the current flagship QM851G model in the United States (X955 in Europe), so we will at least have a better naming scheme with the new fleet of TVs from TCL.