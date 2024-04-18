Samsung unveils world's fastest LPDDR5X memory: 10.7Gbps speeds, 32GB capacities per package

Samsung's new LPDDR5X memory is for future on-device applications, the industry's first LPDDR5X at the industry's highest performance of 10.7Gbps.

Samsung has just announced that it has developed the industry's first LPDDR5X memory, supporting the industry's highest performance at up to 10.7Gbps.

The South Korean giant uses 12nm-class process technology, with Samsung achieving the smallest chip size among existing LPDDR memory, which the company says solidifies its technological leadership in the low-power DRAM market. We have all seen the insatiable demand for AI, with on-device AI being a big future for processing AI workloads on devices, which is where low-power, high-performance LPDDR memory steps in.

YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning of the Memory Business at Samsung Electronics, said: "As demand for low-power, high-performance memory increases, LPDDR DRAM is expected to expand its applications from mainly mobile to other areas that traditionally require higher performance and reliability such as PCs, accelerators, servers and automobiles. Samsung will continue to innovate and deliver optimized products for the upcoming on-device AI era through close collaboration with customers".

Samsung says its new 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X memory improves performance by over 25% and capacity by over 30% compared to the previous generation. It also expands the single package capacity of mobile DRAM by up to 32GB, making it an optimal solution for the on-device AI era that needs high-performance, high-capacity, and low-power memory.

Samsung's new LPDDR5X memory uses specialized power-saving technologies such as optimized power variation that adjusts power according to workload and expanded low-power mode intervals, extending energy-saving periods. Samsung says that these improvements boost power efficiency by 25% over the previous generation, enabling mobile devices to have longer battery life and allowing servers to minimize total cost of ownership (TCO) by lowering energy usage when processing data.

We can expect mass production of Samsung's new 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X memory in the second half of 2024.