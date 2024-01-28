Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake-MX mobile CPUs expected to use Samsung LPDDR5X on-package memory

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake-MX mobile processor will reportedly feature Samsung LPDDR5X on-package memory, which is a big deal for both Intel and Samsung.
The news is coming from DigiTimes, which reports the news according to its supply chain sources that Samsung would be reportedly landing a "huge" deal this year. Not only would Samsung be getting its heel into the PC market further than it does now, but the move to "on-package" memory was something Apple has been doing exclusively, inside of its M-series processors.
Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake-MX processors are still a while away from release, but we should expect a decent leap in performance across the board... and with on-package Samsung LPDDR5X memory, it'll be an interesting move to say the least.
Back in November 2023, it was reported that Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake-MX processors would feature dual-channel LPDDR5X-8533 on-package memory. This is something that Team Blue will do to keep power consumption lower, as well as the respective die sizes. We are expecting on-package memory inside of Intel Lunar Lake-MX processors to come in 16GB and 32GB, perfect for upcoming laptops in 2025.
- Read more: Intel Lunar Lake MX teased: 8 CPU cores, 8 Xe2 GPU cores, DisplayPort 2.1
- Read more: Intel's Royal Core: Lunar Lake CPU designed to KILL new AMD Zen 5
- Read more: Intel next-gen CPUs: Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, Nova Lake in 2023 to 2025
Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs will feature an upgraded NPU 4.0 (Neural Processing Unit) that will offer on-board AI performance that's far better than Meteor Lake, ready for Microsoft's big push for the future of "AI PCs" that kicked off at CES 2024 earlier this year.
On the GPU side of things, we've got 64 Vector Engines that support Systolic AI/Super Sampling technologies and real-time ray tracing support. Integrated DisplayPort 2.1 will be provided over USB-C, but Lunar Lake will also have HDMI 2.1 support for 4K 120Hz+ output. The GPU will offer up to 8K decoding for VP9, HEVC, and AV1 encoding. For content creators, there's hardware HEVC 10b 422, too
Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake-MX processor has been seen teases previously, where we can expect: an 8-core (4P+4E + 8 x Xe2 GPU cores) with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 RAM support. There'll be the same CPU + GPU combo with 16GB offered, both of these CPUs will be in the Core 7 family of processors for Lunar Lake. For Core 5, we've got an 8-core CPU as well (4P+4E + 7 x Xe2 GPU cores) with the same 32GB and 16GB dual-channel RAM support.