Intel Lunar Lake-V CPUs: 8-core max, 8 Xe2 GPU cores, 32GB LPDDR5X, 17-30W TDP

Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake-V 'Core Ultra 200V' CPUs will feature up to 8 cores, 8 GPU cores, and 32GB of on-package LPDDR5X memory.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake-MX has been renamed to Lunar Lake-V, which features up to 8 CPU cores, 8 Xe2 GPU cores, and up to 32GB of on-package LPDDR5X memory.

Intel Lunar Lake-V CPUs: 8-core max, 8 Xe2 GPU cores, 32GB LPDDR5X, 17-30W TDP 7001
Open Gallery 3

Insider Golden Pig Upgrade has leaked the name change to Lunar Lake-V, that Intel is dropping the "MX" branding from Lunar Lake and using the "V" branding. That means these processors will fall into the new Core Ultra 200V series CPU family when they launch later this year and into 2025.

Intel will use a single die for its Lunar Lake-V processors, with 4 P-Cores based on the Lion Cove CPU architecture and 4 LP-E Cores based on the Skymont CPU architecture. Golden Pig Upgrade says that Intel's Lunar Lake-V fleet of processors will all feature the same core count but will vary with CPU frequency, up to 8 Xe2 GPU cores, on-package LPDDR5X-8533 memory, and an optional fanned or fanless design.

TDP levels will fall between 17W and 30W, and while we'd usually see 15-28W, Lunar Lake-V is consuming slightly more power as it features on-package memory, which adds another couple of watts to the processor's overall TDP.

Intel Lunar Lake-V CPUs: 8-core max, 8 Xe2 GPU cores, 32GB LPDDR5X, 17-30W TDP 7002
Open Gallery 3

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU features:

  • Designed For Thin & Light Notebooks
  • Lion Cove P-Cores & Skymont LPE-Cores
  • Battlemage "Xe2-LPG" GPU Architecture
  • Up To 8 Xe2 GPU Cores
  • 4+4 Core Configurations (MX-Series)
  • Up To 64 Execution Units
  • On-Package 32 GB LPDDR5x Memory
  • Up To 3x Faster NPU Performance Versus Meteor Lake
  • 17-30W TDP
  • Late 2024 Launch, 2025 Volume
Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS Desktop Processor 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) (Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$139.99
Buy
$664.00
$664.00$670.49$799.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/17/2024 at 9:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags