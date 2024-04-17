Intel Lunar Lake-V CPUs: 8-core max, 8 Xe2 GPU cores, 32GB LPDDR5X, 17-30W TDP

Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake-MX has been renamed to Lunar Lake-V, which features up to 8 CPU cores, 8 Xe2 GPU cores, and up to 32GB of on-package LPDDR5X memory.

Insider Golden Pig Upgrade has leaked the name change to Lunar Lake-V, that Intel is dropping the "MX" branding from Lunar Lake and using the "V" branding. That means these processors will fall into the new Core Ultra 200V series CPU family when they launch later this year and into 2025.

Intel will use a single die for its Lunar Lake-V processors, with 4 P-Cores based on the Lion Cove CPU architecture and 4 LP-E Cores based on the Skymont CPU architecture. Golden Pig Upgrade says that Intel's Lunar Lake-V fleet of processors will all feature the same core count but will vary with CPU frequency, up to 8 Xe2 GPU cores, on-package LPDDR5X-8533 memory, and an optional fanned or fanless design.

TDP levels will fall between 17W and 30W, and while we'd usually see 15-28W, Lunar Lake-V is consuming slightly more power as it features on-package memory, which adds another couple of watts to the processor's overall TDP.

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU features: