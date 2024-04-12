Apple Original Films' Argylle is now available to stream on Apple TV+

Apple Original Films has brought the Argylle spy movie to the Apple TV+ streaming service today. The movie stars Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa.

Apple TV+ subscribers have a new movie to watch this evening after Apple Original Fillms' Argylle was made available to stream for free. The movie, which has already had a stint at the box office, includes a ton of stars including Superman Henry Cavill, and many more.

The movie's star-studded ensemble includes Howard, Cavill, Rockwell, John Cena, DeBose, Richard E. Grant, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Sofia Boutella, Samuel L. Jackson and Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (nee Schiffer).

You can get a feeling for what the movie has to offer via the trailer embedded above, but the gist is that Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, is a reclusive cat-loving author of a series of bestselling espionage novels about the impossibly glamorous secret agent Argylle (Henry Cavill). Argylle is on a mission to unravel a spy syndicate.

Apple's description of the movie continues, saying that Elly, with the help of feline-hating real-life spy Aidan (Sam Rockwell), discovers that her story mirrors the actions of an actual spy organization. Everything starts to unravel from there, as you might imagine.

If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber you can watch Argylle right now across a whole range of devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TV devices, and the Apple Vision Pro. There's also support for watching Apple TV+ content across a range of smart TVs, streaming sticks, and even game consoles. A subscription costs $9.99 per month with a seven-day trial available. Buyers of new iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, and iPod touches will also get a free three months of Apple TV+ included.