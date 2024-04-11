Next-gen AI with 'human-level cognition' is on the brink of being released

The next wave of powerful AI-powered chatbots is only just around the corner as Meta and OpenAI prepare for the release of GPT-5 and Llama 3, the large language models that power popular AI tools such as ChatGPT.
The underpinning technology powering popular AI tools such as ChatGPT and DALL-E will soon be getting an upgrade, according to recent reports citing progress updates from Meta and OpenAI, the two tech giants leading the charge when it comes to AI development.
Meta's president of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company is currently preparing to release Llama 3 to the public "Within the next month, actually less" and that this next-generation of Llama will arrive with a suite of new features that Meta promises will be much more impressive than the current model.
As for OpenAI, arguably the leader in the race to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), OpenAI's chief operation officer Brad Lightcap spoke to Financial Times and said the company's next version of GPT will be able to "reason, to plan... to have memory." GPT-5 currently doesn't have a release date but is expected to be released sometime in the summer, according to two sources familiar with the project that spoke to Business Insider.
- Read more: Regulatory pressure mounts on AI firms to disclose copyrighted sources
- Read more: NASA captures a rare encounter of a spacecraft zipping around the Moon
- Read more: NASA unveils what the solar eclipse would look like if you were in space
- Read more: Microsoft's upcoming Arm-based laptops slated to beat Apple MacBooks
- Read more: NASA confirms the solar eclipse may have damaged your phone camera
- Read more: OpenAI reportedly trained its best AI model on a million hours of YouTube data