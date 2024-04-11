Next-gen AI with 'human-level cognition' is on the brink of being released

Meta and OpenAI are working towards releasing new AI models that will be designed to be as close to 'human cognition' as possible.

Published
2 minutes & 17 seconds read time

The next wave of powerful AI-powered chatbots is only just around the corner as Meta and OpenAI prepare for the release of GPT-5 and Llama 3, the large language models that power popular AI tools such as ChatGPT.

The underpinning technology powering popular AI tools such as ChatGPT and DALL-E will soon be getting an upgrade, according to recent reports citing progress updates from Meta and OpenAI, the two tech giants leading the charge when it comes to AI development.

Meta's president of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company is currently preparing to release Llama 3 to the public "Within the next month, actually less" and that this next-generation of Llama will arrive with a suite of new features that Meta promises will be much more impressive than the current model.

As for OpenAI, arguably the leader in the race to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), OpenAI's chief operation officer Brad Lightcap spoke to Financial Times and said the company's next version of GPT will be able to "reason, to plan... to have memory." GPT-5 currently doesn't have a release date but is expected to be released sometime in the summer, according to two sources familiar with the project that spoke to Business Insider.

NEWS SOURCES:ft.com, businessinsider.com, techradar.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

