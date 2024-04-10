Microsoft's upcoming Arm-based laptops slated to beat Apple MacBooks

Microsoft is preparing to release a new family of Arm-based laptops that insiders are saying will be more powerful than Apple's current line of M3-powered MacBooks.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A new report from The Verge has detailed that Microsoft is preparing to fully unveil its goals with AI PCs at an event scheduled to take place next month. The company is said to be very confident in the performance of these new AI laptops as insider sources speaking to The Verge have said these laptops will beat Apple's line of M3-powered MacBooks. These new Windows laptops will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors, which Microsoft is extremely confident in when it comes to taking the crown from Apple in terms of raw CPU performance.

The publication reports these new processors from Qualcomm will be faster than Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air in CPU tasks and will arrive with "faster app-emulation than Rosetta 2," which is the software layer Apple uses to bring over apps designed for Intel processors to new Apple silicone such as the M3 chip. The same process applies to Windows laptops, with The Verge writing that native Arm applications are integral to increasing performance across this new line of laptops.

Additionally, insider sources have told the publication that these new laptops are "next-gen AI Copilot PCs" that will differentiate themselves from traditional laptops with new AI-powered features designed to assist users. One example of a new AI feature is the AI Explorer app that lets users "retrieve anything you've ever seen or done on your device."