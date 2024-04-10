NASA confirms the solar eclipse may have damaged your phone camera

NASA has responded to a seemingly ambiguous question of if taking a photo of the total solar eclipse has a chance of damaging your phone.

The solar eclipse of April 8, 2024 was a total solar eclipse, meaning the Moon passed between Earth and the Sun, obscuring our vision of our local star.

Millions of Americans across North America experienced day briefly turn into night when the Moon passed between Earth and the Sun, creating a dramatic effect that thousands, potentially millions of people captured with their smartphones. Looking at the Sun during any period of time can cause eye damage, which is why scientists recommended people interested in observing the Sun during the eclipse to pick up a pair of eclipse glasses that are designed to filter out the dangerous light rays.

But what about your smartphone camera? Camera sensors, much like human eyes, can easily be damaged by the Sun, which is why many photographers that want to capture images of the Sun and don't want to damage any expensive gear decide to purchase a solar filter, which serves the same purpose as solar eclipse glasses for humans.

NASA touched on this topic in a reply on X, saying it consulted with its Photo Department and they said "yes, the phone sensor could be damaged just like any other image sensor if it's pointed directly at the Sun."

Furthermore, the space agency said that damage is more likely if the smartphone (or any other image sensor) is using a magnifying lens attachment. A make-shift way of capturing an event such as solar eclipse would be to hold solar eclipse sunglasses in front of the lens of your smartphone and then snap the photo.

For more safety tips by NASA on viewing the Sun, check out this link here.