Intel's new Meteor Lake-PS processors: LGA 1851 socket, Arc GPU, NPU for AI for edge computing

Intel has just unveiled a range of new Meteor Lake-PS processors, designed for edge computing, featuring Arc graphics, and an NPU for AI workloads. Intel announced its new Meteor Lake processors on the new LGA 1851 socket at its Vision 2024 event.

The new Meteor Lake-PS processors are aimed at customers in retail, education, industrial, kiosk, and smart point-of-sale systems for brick-and-mortar stores, among others. Edge computing is a gigantic business for Intel, with over 90,000 deployments worldwide.

The new edge-focused Meteor Lake CPUs are the first to debut using the new LGA 1851 socket, which will be used on the next-gen Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" processors on the desktop late this year. The company has unveiled 9 new Meteor Lake-PS processors so far, with five of those being Meteor Lake-PS 15W chips, with four Meteor Lake-PS 45W processors.

In the 15W TDP camp, we've got the Core Ultra 3, Core Ultra 5, and Core Ultra 7 variants, with core counts ranging between 8 cores and 12 cores. All of these Meteor Lake-PS processors feature two P-Cores, with the rest of the cores being E-Cores and LPE-Cores. CPU boost clocks range between 4.2GHz and 4.9GHz on the P-Cores, depending on the SKU.

Intel's higher-end Meteor Lake-PS 45W processors have more cores, ranging from 14 cores to 16 cores, with the Core Ultra 5 models featuring 4 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, and 2 LPE-Cores. The higher-end Core Ultra 7 models feature 6 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, and 2 LPE-Cores, while CPU boost clocks are between 4.5GHz and 5.0GHz, depending on the SKU.

