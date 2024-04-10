Intel's next-gen LGA 1851 socket spotted: ready for Arrow Lake-S CPUs later this year

Intel's upcoming LGA 1851 socket has been teased, shown off in the flesh at Embedded World 2024 this week.

2

The new Intel LGA 1851 socket (source: ComputerBase)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel introduced new Meteor Lake and Raptor Lake Refresh processors that were designed for socketed systems operating on the edge, which will see the birth of the LGA 1851 socket for Meteor Lake, something that the company had planned, but delayed, and now it's here.

The new LGA 1851 socket will be for both mobile and desktop platforms, where on the desktop side of things we'll have the new Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" series processors, while Meteor Lake-PS chips will also use the new LGA 1851 socket. The new LGA 1851 socket was shown on a new motherboard at Embedded World, spotted by our friends at ComputerBase.

This is the first official photo we've had of Intel's new LGA 1851 socket, and while the new LGA 1851 socket is the same physical size as LGA 1700 (45 x 37.5mm), the company has made sure that LGA 1700 processors will NOT f it into the new LGA 1851 socket.

Intel has moved the locking lugs on top of the new LGA 1851 socket featuring 151 more pins than LGA 1700, which will mean older LGA 1700 processors are both physically and functionally impossible to use on LGA 1851 motherboards.

The company has made important changes to the new LGA 1851 socket, as LGA 1700 sockets had issues which saw enthusiasts having to use anti-bending brackets to improve the contact area between the CPU and cooler. These anti-bending brackets cost around $8, and are commonly used with higher-end users... which won't be needed with LGA 1851.