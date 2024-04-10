Intel's next-gen LGA 1851 socket spotted: ready for Arrow Lake-S CPUs later this year

Intel's new LGA 1851 socket pictured: ready for Core Ultra 200 'Arrow Lake' series CPUs, will launch with Meteor Lake-PS processors, too.

Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

Intel's upcoming LGA 1851 socket has been teased, shown off in the flesh at Embedded World 2024 this week.

The new Intel LGA 1851 socket (source: ComputerBase)
Open Gallery 2

The new Intel LGA 1851 socket (source: ComputerBase)

Intel introduced new Meteor Lake and Raptor Lake Refresh processors that were designed for socketed systems operating on the edge, which will see the birth of the LGA 1851 socket for Meteor Lake, something that the company had planned, but delayed, and now it's here.

The new LGA 1851 socket will be for both mobile and desktop platforms, where on the desktop side of things we'll have the new Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" series processors, while Meteor Lake-PS chips will also use the new LGA 1851 socket. The new LGA 1851 socket was shown on a new motherboard at Embedded World, spotted by our friends at ComputerBase.

This is the first official photo we've had of Intel's new LGA 1851 socket, and while the new LGA 1851 socket is the same physical size as LGA 1700 (45 x 37.5mm), the company has made sure that LGA 1700 processors will NOT f it into the new LGA 1851 socket.

Intel has moved the locking lugs on top of the new LGA 1851 socket featuring 151 more pins than LGA 1700, which will mean older LGA 1700 processors are both physically and functionally impossible to use on LGA 1851 motherboards.

The company has made important changes to the new LGA 1851 socket, as LGA 1700 sockets had issues which saw enthusiasts having to use anti-bending brackets to improve the contact area between the CPU and cooler. These anti-bending brackets cost around $8, and are commonly used with higher-end users... which won't be needed with LGA 1851.

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS Desktop Processor 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) (Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$139.99
Buy
$671.99
$671.99$671.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2024 at 7:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, computerbase.de

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags