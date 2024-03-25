Intel's upcoming Meteor Lake-PS processors will be the first to use new LGA 1851 socket

Intel reportedly preparing new Meteor Lake-PS processors for its new LGA 1851 socket, which will be used by Intel's upcoming next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs.

Intel will unleash its new LGA 1851 socket later this year, where it will be home for its next-gen Core Series 200 "Arrow Lake" processors... but it looks like we'll be seeing some Meteor Lake-PS processors also slotting into that new LGA 1851 socket.

In a new post on X, hardware leaker "momomo_us" spotted a new Intel Meteor Lake-PS processor tested for the new LGA 1851 socket, meaning Meteor Lake will be first into the new socket, not Arrow Lake. Meteor Lake was originally launched in late 2023 as a laptop-focused chip, inside, featuring an NPU for AI workloads.

An upcoming iBase MI1002 motherboard is described as an "industrial motherboard with Intel Meteor Lake PS" with a render showing off the new LGA 1851 socket. Intel hasn't made its new Meteor Lake-PS processors official just yet, but if they're like their Alder Lake-PS brethren, we should expect Meteor Lake-PS processors to be aimed at the IoT market.

The specification sheet for the new MI1002 motherboard says it has a "14th Gen Intel Core Ultra Processor for 1-chip SoC socket," but the motherboard doesn't have a chipset because Meteor Lake-and the new Meteor Lake-S-don't need a PCH.

The new MI1002 motherboard features an LGA 1851 socket and two DDR5 SO-DIMM memory slots supporting up to 64GB of RAM. A single M.2 2280 is ready for a Gen4 SSD and two regular SATA 6Gbps ports. There are two additional M.2 slots, but they're for wireless cards that use CNVi or 5G/LTE connectivity. Wired connectivity is strong, with dual 2.5GbE ethernet ports: one powered by the Intel i226LM controller, the i226V controller powers the other.