Intel layoffs hit the Sales and Marketing division, as AMD cooks up its new Zen 5 CPUs

Intel kicks off its restructuring plans, with reported layoffs occuring within the Sales and Marketing division, but Intel Foundry Services is all good.

Intel has just kicked off a new round of layoffs this week, which will see a culling from its Sales and Marketing Group.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The news comes from CRN, which reports that an Intel spokesperson confirmed that the company had made job cuts as part of its reorganization but "did not provide any further details." Christoph Schell leads the Sales and Marketing Group and is the chief commercial officer of Intel.

An Intel spokesperson provided a comment to CRN: "With the objective of continuing to deliver on company strategy and drive outcomes for its customers, Intel's [Sales and Marketing Group] announced changes to its organizational structure. We are confident in Intel's future and are committed to supporting all employees through this process, including treating impacted employees with dignity and respect".

Vice President of Intel's North America commercial and partner sales organization, Jason Kimrey, told CRN that Intel's "partners remain a critical part of Intel's transformation and we will continue to invest and grow with them in the future".

This isn't the first layoffs to hit Intel, which were kicked off in October 2022 when Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said that the company planned to cut spending by up to $10 billion through to 2025, to work through "abrupt and pronounced slowdown in demand".

3

Intel hasn't said how many employees it has laid off in that time, where CRN reports that the only numbers that were "disclosed by Intel have been regarding individual layoff rounds impacting 50 or more employees within a 30-day period at its offices in California, as required by the state's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act".

Intel has been slowly separating its businesses into chunks, as the company is all-systems-go towards being one of the largest chipmakers in the world, to rival the world's best: TSMC. Intel Foundry is that business, and it acts as an independent contract chip manufacturing business that will directly compete with the likes of Samsung in South Korea and TSMC in Taiwan.