Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger publicly invites Tesla CEO Elon Musk for a tour of semiconductor fab

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has publicly invited Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for a private tour of Intel's new semiconductor fab lines.

In a new post on X, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger posted: "@ElonMusk - I was thinking of you at our Chips Act ceremony this week with @POTUS and @SecRaimondo. I am looking forward to giving you a personal tour of our semiconductor fab lines! Follow me so we can migrate our conversations to X on DM".

Gelsinger asked Musk to follow him on X so that the Intel CEO could continue the conversations over the DM, or direct messages. I think it would be a great angle for Intel Foundry Services to have Elon Musk tour their facilities, he's one of the brightest people on the planet with a huge following that would get a glance into what Intel is building on US soil.

Elon Musk has plenty of businesses working with the highest-end chips -- processors, AI chips, communication -- throughout his Tesla and SpaceX businesses. Musk purchases chips from both AMD and NVIDIA for use in applications like computer vision, self-driving, AI-powered Grok on X, machine learning, AI, and more. Tesla is also developing its own Dojo ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits) with next-gen chips.

Intel also just received $19.5 billion in new funding through a preliminary agreement with the US Commerce Department, which will help with US domestic semiconductor manufacturing with plants in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oregon. Getting Musk to tour one of these facilities would be great, and bring a hell of a lot of publicity to what Intel is working on right now inside of the United States.