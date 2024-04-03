SK hynix confirms $3.87 billion advanced packaging plant, R&D facility for AI in Indiana, USA

SK hynix is officially building a new advanced packaging facility in West Lafayette, Indiana, USA with an investment of around $3.87 billion. The South Korean memory giant will build next-gen HBM memory for future-gen AI GPUs, and would be the first advanced packaging for AI products on American soil.

The new $3.87 billion facility will see Indiana with a new advanced packaging fabrication and R&D facility for AI products, the first of its kind in the United States, with expectations that it will drive innovation in the nation's supply chain for AI products, as well as create over 1000 new jobs in the region.

SK hynix held an investment agreement ceremony this week, with officials from Indiana State, Purdue University, and the US government at Purdue University in West Lafayette, officially announcing the plan.

Governor Eric Holcomb, said: "Indiana is a global leader in innovating and producing the products that will power our future economy, and today's news is proof positive to that fact. I'm so proud to officially welcome SK hynix to Indiana, and we're confident this new partnership will enhance the Lafayette-West Lafayette region, Purdue University and the state of Indiana for the long term. This new semiconductor innovation and packaging plant not only reaffirms the state's role in the hard tech sector, but is also another tremendous step forward in advancing U.S. innovation and national security, putting Hoosiers at the forefront of national and global advancements".

Purdue University President Mung Chiang, said: "SK hynix is the global pioneer and dominant market leader in memory chips for AI. This transformational investment reflects our state and university's tremendous strength in semiconductors, hardware AI, and hard tech corridor. It is also a monumental moment for completing the supply chain of digital economy in our country through chips advanced packaging. Located at Purdue Research Park, the largest facility of its kind at a U.S. university will grow and succeed through innovation".

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung, said: "We are excited to become the first in the industry to build a state-of-the-art advanced packaging facility for AI products in the United States that will help strengthen supply-chain resilience and develop a local semiconductor ecosystem. With this new facility, we hope to advance our goal of providing AI memory chips with unmatched capabilities, serving the needs of our customers. We are grateful for the support from the Government of Indiana, Purdue University, and the broader community involved, and we look forward to expanding our partnership in the long run".