YouTube is preparing an AI feature that skips the boring parts of videos

YouTube is constantly testing new features in what the company calls "experiments" and the latest experiment to surface online is a new AI feature that's called "jump ahead".

Most YouTuber users are aware that double tapping the screen on either side either rewinds or fast forwards the video by 10 seconds, with each additional press increasing the time that is jumped forward/backward. But what if you double-pressed the screen and jumped right to the next most interesting part of the video? That feature is currently being worked on over at YouTube, and it's powered by AI that analyses user watch data and picks the next most interesting part of the video.

The feature works like this; double tapping the screen will bring up a prompt that says "jump ahead". Tapping that prompt will fast forward the clip to what YouTube considers the next best point of interest. Notably, YouTube says that the feature will only work for specific eligible videos, while also not specifies what criteria a video will need to meet to become eligible for the feature. Furthermore, users will need to have a YouTube Premium account to access the feature.

