MSI launches two new 4K gaming monitors with high refresh rates

MSI has recently announced the debut of two new gaming monitors worth considering, as they feature a high refresh rate at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K / UHD).

If you are looking to make the jump from 2560 x 1440p up to 4K gaming MSI has two new options for you to consider; the MAG 274UPF E2 and the MSI MPG 274URF QD. These monitors have very similar specifications with the main difference between the two being the MPG 274URF QD featuring Quantum Dot technology, providing a much larger color space coverage. So, what can expect out of the new gaming monitors?

The MAG 274UPF E2 is a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor with Rapid IPS pixel technology and a refresh rate of up to 160Hz. The new gaming monitor uses Wide Color Gamut technology that provides a color space of 133% sRGB, 93% of Adobe RGB, and 98% of DCI-P3 color space. As for response time, MSI has a 0.5 ms GtG response time, which is 1 ms MPRT. The MAG 274UPF E2 has two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C capable of 15W of power delivery.

The MSI MPG 274URF QD is also a 27-inch 4K Rapid IPS gaming monitor that has a 160Hz refresh rate. Its Quantum Dot technology expands the color space coverage to 145% of sRGB. The MPG 274URF QD has a USB hub that features two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-B connector, a headphone connector, and a USB Type-C port with 65 W power delivery.

