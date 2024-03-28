Scientists are using AI to make beer taste even better

A team of researchers is using an artificial intelligence trained on 180,000 beer reviews to make beer taste even better than it already does.

Artificial intelligence is being used around the world to create some pretty incredible things, such as photorealistic video from text prompts, but it's also being used to make beer taste even better than it already does.

A new study published in the scientific journal Nature details Belgian researchers taking a machine learning model and feeding it 180,000 online beer reviews, along with feedback from a panel of 16 people, to create a new AI system that is capable of predicting how to make taste as good as possible. The panel sampled 250 beers for 50 attributes over three years, taking into account variables such as bitterness, sweetness, alcohol content, and malt aroma.

The newly trained model was then asked to improve the taste of beer by providing the best composition. The team of researchers then made changes to already commercially available beers before they were given to the sampling panel. The panel responded by giving the AI-altered beer a much higher score. It should be noted that creating beer is much more than just identifying the best ingredients, as the skill of the brewer is a massive factor in the end result.

"Our study reveals how big data and machine learning uncover complex links between food chemistry, flavor and consumer perception, and lays the foundation to develop novel, tailored foods with superior flavors," reads the study

However, having an AI that can give brewers suggestions on how to create the best beer is certainly helpful.

