OpenAI releases stunning Sora-created videos made by artists and directors

OpenAI has released a new selection of videos created by its new AI-generation platform, Sora, but this time, artists and directors made them.

Since OpenAI announced its new AI video generation platform, Sora, the company has been slowly releasing videos created by its new model, increasing the hype surrounding the tool before it becomes available to the public.

OpenAI has now taken to its blog to share a new selection of Sora-created videos, but this time around, they have been made by a select group of filmmakers, artists, advertising agencies, and musicians. OpenAI is attempting to demonstrate the capabilities of Sora when its in the hands of creatives, and how the upcoming text-to-video tool can be used by creatives to help bring ideas to reality.

As you can probably imagine, all of the lucky individuals who were able to use Sora to create some content praised the capabilities of the new tool, with there being no mention of what video content Sora was trained on to be able to create the new content.

Regardless of any potential copyright issues that OpenAI will likely run into with the release of Sora, the seven examples provided within the article are extremely impressive and really demonstrate how Sora can be used to tell a story, whether it be a short film story, the story of a product/brand, create visuals for a song, and ultimately bring the impossible to life.

"Sora is at its most powerful when you're not replicating the old but bringing to life new and impossible ideas we would have otherwise never had the opportunity to see," Paul Trillo, Director