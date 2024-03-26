Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU spotted inside of Samsung's new Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop

Intel will launch its next-generation low-power mobile chip later this year, codenamed "Lunar Lake" which will be the first processor in Intel history to be outsourced completely, made on TSMC's new N3 process node.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop (source: SiSoft Sandra database)

Samsung has been using Intel processors in its Galaxy Book family of laptops, and the company is looking at Intel's new Lunar Lake CPUs for its upcoming Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop. Intel's new Lunar Lake CPUs will be the first processors on the market to pack next-gen Xe2 GPUs, and Lunar Lake is the only Xe2 product confirmed by the company for release in 2024.

A new entry on the SiSoft Sandra database shows an in-development Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop with an Intel Lunar Lake CPU inside, identified as "Samsung 999JZR Galaxy Book5 Pro (Samsung NT940XGK-DSD)." This laptop has a Lunar Lake CPU with 8 cores and CPU clock speeds of 1.6GHz up to 2.8GHz.

We should expect these CPU clocks to be the base clock of the Skymont cores (E-Cores) and boost clocks of the Lion Cove cores (P-Cores).

We have some more details on the GPU and GPU below:

Intel Lunar Lake CPU core: Genuine Intel(R) 0000 1.60GHz (8C 2.8GHz/1.6GHz 75% OC, 5 x 2.5MB L2 + 2 x 12MB L3 cache)

Intel Lunar Lake GPU core: Intel(R) Arc(TM) Graphics (512SP 64C 1.85GHz, 8MB L2, 7GB) (OpenCL)

This means the Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop that Samsung is working on has an Intel Xe2 GPU with 512 shaders, 64 Vector Engines (Execution Units) and 4 x Xe2-Cores. Xe2 Cores have 16-wide EU core count compared to the current-gen Xe-Cores, which means we're not looking at the highest-end configuration of the Xe2 GPU. We should expect the integrated Xe2 GPU on Lunar Lake inside of the Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop to boost at up to 1.85GHz.

As for previous designs of Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro family of laptops, this is what we've seen over the last few years:

Galaxy Book Pro (2021): Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake" + NVIDIA MX450 GPU

Galaxy Book2 Pro (2022): Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" + Iris Xe GPU

Galaxy Book 3 Pro (2023): Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" + Iris Xe GPU

Galaxy Book4 Pro (2024): Intel 1st Gen Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" + Xe-LPG GPU

Galaxy Book5 Pro (202x): Intel Core Ultra "Lunar Lake" + Xe2-LPG GPU

Intel Lunar Lake CPU features: