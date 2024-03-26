Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU spotted inside of Samsung's new Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop

Samsung's new Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop features Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake 8-core CPU, Arc Battlemage 'Xe2' GPU, spotted on SiSoft Sandra database.

Published
3 minutes & 3 seconds read time

Intel will launch its next-generation low-power mobile chip later this year, codenamed "Lunar Lake" which will be the first processor in Intel history to be outsourced completely, made on TSMC's new N3 process node.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop (source: SiSoft Sandra database)
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop (source: SiSoft Sandra database)

Samsung has been using Intel processors in its Galaxy Book family of laptops, and the company is looking at Intel's new Lunar Lake CPUs for its upcoming Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop. Intel's new Lunar Lake CPUs will be the first processors on the market to pack next-gen Xe2 GPUs, and Lunar Lake is the only Xe2 product confirmed by the company for release in 2024.

A new entry on the SiSoft Sandra database shows an in-development Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop with an Intel Lunar Lake CPU inside, identified as "Samsung 999JZR Galaxy Book5 Pro (Samsung NT940XGK-DSD)." This laptop has a Lunar Lake CPU with 8 cores and CPU clock speeds of 1.6GHz up to 2.8GHz.

We should expect these CPU clocks to be the base clock of the Skymont cores (E-Cores) and boost clocks of the Lion Cove cores (P-Cores).

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU spotted inside of Samsung's new Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop 1011
We have some more details on the GPU and GPU below:

  • Intel Lunar Lake CPU core: Genuine Intel(R) 0000 1.60GHz (8C 2.8GHz/1.6GHz 75% OC, 5 x 2.5MB L2 + 2 x 12MB L3 cache)
  • Intel Lunar Lake GPU core: Intel(R) Arc(TM) Graphics (512SP 64C 1.85GHz, 8MB L2, 7GB) (OpenCL)

This means the Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop that Samsung is working on has an Intel Xe2 GPU with 512 shaders, 64 Vector Engines (Execution Units) and 4 x Xe2-Cores. Xe2 Cores have 16-wide EU core count compared to the current-gen Xe-Cores, which means we're not looking at the highest-end configuration of the Xe2 GPU. We should expect the integrated Xe2 GPU on Lunar Lake inside of the Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop to boost at up to 1.85GHz.

As for previous designs of Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro family of laptops, this is what we've seen over the last few years:

  • Galaxy Book Pro (2021): Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake" + NVIDIA MX450 GPU
  • Galaxy Book2 Pro (2022): Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" + Iris Xe GPU
  • Galaxy Book 3 Pro (2023): Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" + Iris Xe GPU
  • Galaxy Book4 Pro (2024): Intel 1st Gen Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" + Xe-LPG GPU
  • Galaxy Book5 Pro (202x): Intel Core Ultra "Lunar Lake" + Xe2-LPG GPU
Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU spotted inside of Samsung's new Galaxy Book5 Pro laptop 926
Intel Lunar Lake CPU features:

  • Designed For Thin & Light Notebooks
  • Lion Cove P-Cores & Skymont E-Cores
  • Battlemage "Xe2-LPG" GPU Architecture
  • 4+4 Core Configurations (MX-Series)
  • Up To 64 Execution Units
  • On-Package LPDDR5x Memory
  • Up To 3x Faster NPU Performance Versus Meteor Lake
  • Late 2024 Launch, 2025 Volume
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

