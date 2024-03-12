Intel Lunar Lake multi-threaded performance without HT at 17W: 1.5x faster than Meteor Lake-U

Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake CPU is expected to have a whopping 1.5x increase in multi-threaded performance over Meteor Lake-U, with Lunar Lake at 17W of power draw.
In a new post on X, "SquashBionic" posted that Lunar Lake at 17W will "almost" a 1.5x increase in multi-threaded performance in tests like Cinebench R23 when benched against Intel's new Meteor Lake-U laptop processor. Lunar Lake will not have any Hyper-Threading technology, so this rumor is juicy.
We don't have the full details of Intel's new Lunar Lake CPU, but we do know that the architecture itself was created from the ground up for thin and low-power laptops of the future. In this comparison, we're looking at the 15W TDP Meteor Lake CPUs, which feature up to 12 cores (2P + 8E + 2LP).
Lunar Lake's upcoming CPU will feature Lion Cove and Skymont CPU cores without Hyper-Threading support; with the original TDP (PL1) rating of 17W, we can expect this bad boy to go up to 30W when needed. Intel is also reportedly planning an 8W TDP version of Lunar Lake, which will go into fanless designs.
Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU highlights:
- Designed For Thin & Light Notebooks
- Lion Cove P-Cores & Skymont E-Cores
- Battlemage "Xe2-LPG" GPU Architecture
- 4+4 Core Configurations (MX-Series)
- Up To 64 Execution Units
- On-Package LPDDR5x Memory
- Up To 3x Faster NPU Performance Versus Meteor Lake
- Late 2024 Launch, 2025 Volume