Intel Lunar Lake multi-threaded performance without HT at 17W: 1.5x faster than Meteor Lake-U

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs at 17W will have a huge 1.5x increase in multi-threading performance over Meteor Lake-U, and that's without HT.

Published
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake CPU is expected to have a whopping 1.5x increase in multi-threaded performance over Meteor Lake-U, with Lunar Lake at 17W of power draw.

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake-MX leaks (source: YuuKi-AnS)
Open Gallery 2

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake-MX leaks (source: YuuKi-AnS)

In a new post on X, "SquashBionic" posted that Lunar Lake at 17W will "almost" a 1.5x increase in multi-threaded performance in tests like Cinebench R23 when benched against Intel's new Meteor Lake-U laptop processor. Lunar Lake will not have any Hyper-Threading technology, so this rumor is juicy.

We don't have the full details of Intel's new Lunar Lake CPU, but we do know that the architecture itself was created from the ground up for thin and low-power laptops of the future. In this comparison, we're looking at the 15W TDP Meteor Lake CPUs, which feature up to 12 cores (2P + 8E + 2LP).

Lunar Lake's upcoming CPU will feature Lion Cove and Skymont CPU cores without Hyper-Threading support; with the original TDP (PL1) rating of 17W, we can expect this bad boy to go up to 30W when needed. Intel is also reportedly planning an 8W TDP version of Lunar Lake, which will go into fanless designs.

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU highlights:

  • Designed For Thin & Light Notebooks
  • Lion Cove P-Cores & Skymont E-Cores
  • Battlemage "Xe2-LPG" GPU Architecture
  • 4+4 Core Configurations (MX-Series)
  • Up To 64 Execution Units
  • On-Package LPDDR5x Memory
  • Up To 3x Faster NPU Performance Versus Meteor Lake
  • Late 2024 Launch, 2025 Volume
Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF New Gaming Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$99.99
Buy
$543.99
$574.00$566.60$543.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2024 at 5:41 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags