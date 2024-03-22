GIGABYTE AORUS is about to release three juicy QD-OLED gaming monitors

GIGABYTE AORUS is expected to release three new QD-OLED gaming monitors that will arrive in various resolutions and refresh rates.

QD-OLED pixel technology is being released by almost all major gaming monitor companies, and GIGABYTE AORUS is no exception, with three new QD-OLED displays expected to hit the market next month.

GIGABYTE AORUS is preparing to launch three new QD-OLED gaming monitors: the FO32U2P, FO32U2, and FO27Q3. Starting off with the cream of the crop, the FO32U2 is a 3840 x 2160 (4K / UHD) monitor that features a 240Hz refresh rate, 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (UHD), a typical brightness of 250 nits, a response time of 0.03ms (GTG), VES Display True Black 400, two 5W speakers, and various connectivity options.

The spec sheet also states the FO32U2 has 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB Type-C with power delivery up to 18W, 2x USB 3.0 downstream ports, 1x USB 3.0 upstream port, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, and 1x microphone jack. The FO32U2 is seemingly exactly the same as the FO32U2P, but with one difference: it features DisplayPort 1.4 instead of DisplayPort 2.1.

Moving on to the AORUS FO27Q3, gamers can expect all of the specifications within the FO32U2, but a reduction in size to 27-inch, a resolution of 2560 x 1440p, and an increase in refresh rate to a blistering 360Hz.

Newegg has listed the anticipated gaming monitors at the following prices: the FO32U2P for $1,199, the FO32U2 at $1,099, and the 27-inch FO27Q3 for $799.99. These monitors are scheduled to ship by April 30.