Elon Musk says SpaceX's 400-foot-tall Starship will go interstellar

Elon Musk has said that a future iteration of Starship, the 400-foot-tall rocket designed by SpaceX, will travel to other star systems.

SpaceX has recently completed its third orbital test flight of the largest and most powerful rocket ever created, Starship.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX is already talking about how Starship will eventually be sent to other star systems, or solar systems to investigate the planets surrounding the target star. Musk took to his personal X account to write the Starship we are seeing launched lately is designed to explore the solar system, while a future Starship that will feature a much larger and more advanced design will be able to travel to "other star systems".

The details on this "future Starship" weren't given, but if Musk is planning on making an even larger rocket than the current Starship, it would need to be at least 401-feet tall, as the model stands fully stacked with its Super Heavy booster at a whopping 400-feet-tall, or 122 meters. Additionally, the current model is capable of carrying up to 165 tons to orbit, and comparatively, SpaceX's workhorse rocket, which is regularly used as a transportation method to orbit, is only capable of 25 tons.

As for the third orbital test flight, SpaceX deemed it a success as Starship was able to reach orbit, but ended unsurprisingly in an explosion when Ship re-entered Earth's atmosphere. Ending a fiery explosion is simply the development process of rocket launches. It goes boom until you get it right, and once you have it right you get the Falcon 9, which now has 318 full mission successes and counting.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

