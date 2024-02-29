GIGABYTE unveils full specs for its two new AORUS QD-OLED gaming monitors

GIGABYTE announced five gaming monitors at CES 2024, and now the company has revealed the full specifications for each QD-OLED gaming display.

CES 2024 was littered with announcements from various companies unveiling their upcoming QD-OLED gaming monitors, with GIGABYTE AORUS showcasing five individual displays at the show.

GIGABYTE unveils full specs for its two new AORUS QD-OLED gaming monitors
While the full specifications for the five monitors unveiled by AORUS aren't available yet, we do have two full specifications sheets to dig into, and they are arguably the most important monitors in the stack AORUS announced. The AORUS FO27Q3 and AORUS FO32U2 have had their full specifications sheets uploaded to the AORUS website, and if you don't know by now, typically, model names reveal the size of the display. In this case, the AORUS FO27Q3 is a 27-inch display, and the FO32U2 is a 32-inch display.

So, what has AORUS got in store for us with the FO32U2? This latest offering features a QD-OLED panel from Samsung Display that features Anti-Reflection technology, 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (UHD), a typical brightness of 250 nits, a response time of 0.03ms (GTG), VES Display True Black 400, two 5W speakers, and various connectivity options. The spec sheet states the FO32U2 has 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB Type-C with power delivery up to 18W, 2x USB 3.0 downstream ports, 1x USB 3.0 upstream port, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, and 1x microphone jack.

GIGABYTE unveils full specs for its two new AORUS QD-OLED gaming monitors
As for the FO27Q3, this smaller 27-inch display features the same QD-OLED panel from Samsung Display, but with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 360Hz. All of the remaining specifications are the same as the FO32U2.

NEWS SOURCES:sammobile.com, aorus.com, aorus.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

