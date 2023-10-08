PlayStation 6 concept with industrial design looks killer, next-gen console could drop in 2027

Sony is hard at work on its next-generation PlayStation 6 console, which should be released sometime in 2027 or so... but if you can believe it, rewinding back the clock to June 2018... I remember driving back home from Melbourne to Adelaide and had a call from an industry insider who exclusively revealed to me that Sony was working directly with AMD on the Navi GPU architecture for its next-gen PlayStation 5 console. We have been all over the console APU releases since, and now we're looking at the PlayStation 6.

Sony PlayStation 6 concept renders (source: Yanko Design)

The folks over at Yanko Design noticed a new job listing at Sony, that saw a position open for someone who would help the company "contributing to identifying and developing the technology portfolio of future PlayStation platforms". Once that happened, PlayStation 6 concept renders were created... and man, they look absolutely wild.

I don't think Sony would ever go for this radical design for the next-gen PlayStation 6 console, but I do love it... the way that the controller slots into the side of the PS6 would be such a fantastic idea. It is functional, and it looks awesome at the same time.

As for the PS6 controllers, they've giving me some huge Nintendo GameCube vibes... which isn't a bad thing.

What about what's inside of the PlayStation 6? Well, we should expect it to feature a next-generation custom SoC from AMD once again, with an even faster -- and probably Gen5 -- SSD for storage. I'm hoping to see 4K 60FPS become the bare minimum for the PS6, while 4K 120FPS and 8K 60FPS should be options for a console that will last into the 2030s.

Another PlayStation 6 concept is in a different color, and it looks wild. I don't know if I like the green/black style over the white and black design, however. There is another concept in blue and black that's below, which I dig over the green/black styling on the PS6 concept.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below on which PS6 concept you like the best... or none at all because you're a PC gamer ;)