JEDEC publishes GDDR7 memory standard: AMD and NVIDIA's next-gen graphics memory is ready

JEDEC publishes the next-gen GDDR7 graphics memory standard: double the bandwidth of GDDR6, for the future of gaming and AI GPU hardware.

JEDEC has just published the next-gen GDDR7 graphics memory standard, with the publication of JESD239 Graphics Double Data Rate (GDDR7) SGRAM.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The groundbreaking GDDR7 memory standard offers double the bandwidth of GDDR6 memory, with up to 192GB/sec per device, and will be used as graphics memory offering oodles more bandwidth in graphics, gaming, compute, networking, and AI applications.

Popular Now: NVIDIA RTX 5090 could launch in Q3 2024 to crush AMD in the gaming GPU arena

According to the latest rumors, NVIDIA is the only one securing itself GDDR7 memory modules for its next-gen GPUs, hearing that AMD has been buying up GDDR6 at faster 20Gbps bandwidth for its new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs. AMD isn't walking away from GDDR7, as beefed-up Radeon RX series GPUs should feature GDDR7 in teh future, the rumor is that AMD has received "tons of purchases" for GDDR6 at 20Gbps.

The JEDEC press release explains: "JESD239 GDDR7 is the first JEDEC standard DRAM to use the Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM) interface for high frequency operations. Its PAM3 interface improves the signal to noise ratio (SNR) for high frequency operation while enhancing energy efficiency. By using 3 levels (+1, 0, -1) to transmit 3 bits over 2-cycles versus the traditional NRZ (non-return-to-zero) interface transmitting 2 bits over 2-cycles, PAM3 offers higher data transmission rate per cycle resulting in improved performance".

Mian Quddus, JEDEC Board of Directors Chairman, said: "JESD239 GDDR7 marks a substantial advancement in high-speed memory design. With the shift to PAM3 signaling, the memory industry has a new path to extend the performance of GDDR devices and drive the ongoing evolution of graphics and various high-performance applications".

Michael Litt, Chair of the JEDEC GDDR Subcommittee, explained: "GDDR7 is the first GDDR that not only focuses on bandwidth but addresses the market needs for RAS by incorporating the latest data integrity features that allow GDDR devices to better service existing markets such as Cloud gaming and compute and extend into new applications such as AI".

Joe Macri, Compute and Graphics CTO and Corporate Fellow at AMD, said: "The groundbreaking GDDR7 memory standard unveiled today represents a pivotal step towards unlocking the potential of next-generation consumer, gaming, commercial, and enterprise devices. By harnessing the transformative power of GDDR7s, we can collectively unlock a new era of transformational compute and graphics possibilities, paving the way for a future shaped by innovation and discovery".

Kaustubh Sanghani, VP GPU Product Management at NVIDIA, said: "NVIDIA is excited that our work with JEDEC has helped to make PAM signaling the foundational technology for GDDR7, helping customers to get the most performance out of their GPU".

Frank Ross, lead architect and distinguished member of technical staff in Micron's Compute and Networking Business Unit, explained: "Micron has a long-standing history of defining graphics DRAM standards with JEDEC and has played a critical role in driving GDDR7 standardization activities with our partners and customers. The development of GDDR products utilizing multi-level signaling has helped define a path to meet increasing future system bandwidth requirements. With the addition of leading RAS functionalities, the GDDR7 standard addresses workload requirements well beyond traditional graphics markets".

YongCheol Bae, EVP, Head of Memory Product Planning, Samsung, said: "AI, HPC, and high-end gaming are demanding high-performance memory to process data at unprecedented speeds. GDDR7 32Gbps will achieve 1.6x higher-performance with the highest reliability and cost-effectiveness".

Sang Kwon Lee, SK hynix VP of Product Planning, said: "With each successive generation of graphic memory, the industry always strives to achieve the ambitious goal of simultaneously securing the highest speed and improved power efficiency. SK hynix is proud to have participated in the GDDR7 standard work as a member of JEDEC, and is pleased to be able to provide customers with the memory with the highest speed and excellent power efficiency. Achieving the standard work once again will be a new opportunity for the industry to expand the memory ecosystem".