NVIDIA is the only one buying large amounts of GDDR7 for next-gen GPUs, AMD with 20Gbps GDDR6

NVIDIA is the only one buying next-gen GDDR7 memory from Micron, Samsung or SK hynix... rumor has it AMD is not buying GDDR7, but 20Gbps GDDR6 memory.

NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" GPUs at the high-end range of things use faster GDDR6X memory, while the lower-end offerings use regular GDDR6 memory.

We should expect a big shift up to next-gen GDDR7 memory for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" GPUs coming later this year and into 2025 and beyond. According to Moore's Law is Dead, NVIDIA is the only one buying next-gen GDDR7 memory from memory makers, including Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix.

NVIDIA is the only one buying faster GDDR7 memory, while AMD is securing itself faster GDDR6 memory modules, ordering 20Gbps GDDR6 memory for RDNA 4 GPUs and I'm sure, the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console from Sony. MLID says that GDDR7 memory makers have not received a single purchase order from AMD but have received "tons of purchases" for 20Gbps GDDR6.

Samsung is expected to show off its next-gen GDDR7 memory, offering up to an ultra-fast 37Gbps of bandwidth for next-gen GPUs. We should expect the first next-gen GPUs with new GDDR7 memory to have 32Gbps of bandwidth, up from the 21Gbps offered by GDDR6X on the RTX 4090 and even faster GDDR6X at 23Gbps on the new RTX 4080 SUPER.

The upcoming ISSCC conference takes place between February 18 and February 22, so we don't have much longer to wait until Samsung shows off its ultra-fast 37Gbps GDDR7 memory, which we should expect on 2025+ refresh GPUs from NVIDIA.

Samsung and SK hynix are poised to introduce their advanced GDDR7 memory, initially offering speeds of 32Gbps. This marks the beginning of the next generation in GDDR7 technology, with plans to escalate to 35Gbps and eventually reach 37Gbps for refreshed GPU releases over the years. We can expect NVIDIA to launch its mid-range GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, such as the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5060, equipped with 32Gbps GDDR7 memory. Meanwhile, the premium GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 models are expected to feature 35Gbps+ GDDR7 memory.

Following this, we'll see an enhanced GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series, potentially including models like the RTX 5090 Ti or RTX 5080 Ti, boasting even faster 37Gbps GDDR7 memory. The mid-tier models, possibly the RTX 5070 SUPER (or RTX 5070 SUPER Ti) and the RTX 5060 SUPER (or RTX 5060 Ti SUPER, should the RTX 5060 SUPER emerge), are likely to incorporate the 35Gbps GDDR7 memory. While this is speculative, the prospect of such advancements in GPU technology is indeed exciting