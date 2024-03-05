Elon Musk sued for $128 million by former Twitter executives

Four former Twitter executives have filed a lawsuit against X owner Elon Musk, claiming they haven't received the appropriate severance package following their departure from the company.

The four former Twitter executives are former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal, former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, and former general counsel Sean Edgett, who were all fired following Musk's takeover of the company in late 2022. The Wall Street Journal has reported Musk says he fired the former C-Suite executives with cause, meaning he doesn't have to pay them any severance.

But the recent lawsuit states that Musk fast-tracked the acquisition of Twitter (now X) precisely to fire Agrawal and other C-Suite executives so there would be cause and so they couldn't cash their lucrative stock options, hence the now $128 million suit. This isn't the only lawsuit Musk has faced over severance packages as six former senior managers at Twitter are also suing the company over severance pay, while Agrawal, Segal, and Gadde filed for a $1 million lawsuit against X, claiming the company owed them for legal fees related to their separation at the company.