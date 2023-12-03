Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 brings a new feature to the game that fans have been waiting for

Cyberpunk 2077's redemption arc gets a surprise bonus Update 2.1 that introduces a very cool feature - the ability to take a ride on the metro system.

The pre-release trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 showcased the main protagonist riding a train, so it was a little surprising when news dropped that developer CD Projekt Red wasn't planning on implementing a functional metro system in the game. Many expected a working metro system at launch and were confused when the in-game fast travel points within Cyberpunk 2077 were located at non-interactive metro stations.

You can now catch a ride on the Night City metro system in Cyberpunk 2077, image credit: YouTube/CD Projekt Red.

Fast forward three years and Cyberpunk 2077 has transformed from a promising incomplete game into an excellent open-world cinematic action RPG with the massive Update 2.0 overhaul and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The good news is that the development team has another big update coming - Update 2.1 - and yes, you can now catch a ride on the Night City metro.

The newly implemented and working Night City Area Rapid Transit system has five separate lines. Players can travel between 19 different stations in what's described as "a proper metro ride experience."

Players can still fast travel; the new metro system feature is more of a role-playing feature to celebrate and showcase the details found in Night City. With the recent DLSS 3.5 implementation and full path-tracing RT Overdrive mode, if you've got a capable GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, this will definitely be something to check out when Update 2.1 drops this week on December 5.

In addition to the working metro system, players will also receive a new item to let them tune into Night City Radio as they walk around or take a Metro Ride. Elsewhere, the update adds new romance hangout spots, retunes boss battles to make them more challenging, car races, and new vehicles, including the iconic Porsche 911.