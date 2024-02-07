CD Projekt Red confirms work has begun on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel

Developers are flocking to CD Projekt Red as the developer gears up to begin the early developmental phase of the confirmed Cyberpunk sequel.

CD Projekt Red is on the lookout for any talented developers to begin working on the highly anticipated sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, codenamed "Project Orion".

The developer is gathering new recruits at both its US and Canada-based studies, which together form CD Projekt Red North America. According to reports, this studio is specifically tasked with developing Project Orion, and currently, the game is in its early stages of development. Notably, CD Projekt Red veterans are returning to the studio to work on the project, with other developers switching over to a sequel after completing development on Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion.

As for new recruits, Dan Hernberg has joined CD Projekt Red's ranks as Executive Producer. Hernberg previously worked in managerial positions at Panic Button and Blizzard. Additionally, Hernberg also worked on titles such as Apex Legends and Amazon's New World. Ryan Barnard, who previously worked at IO Interactive and Ubisoft, will be working on the Cyberpunk sequel as Design Director, and Alan Villani from the Mortal Kombat games will be the engineering director.