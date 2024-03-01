Apple's iPhone 17 lineup could finally get the screen everybody needs

Apple may finally add its ProMotion display technology to its non-Pro model iPhones in 2025, which would be the anticipated iPhone 17 lineup.

A new report has claimed Apple is preparing to implement its latest display technology called ProMotion, which enables a 120Hz refresh rate, in its non-Pro iPhone lineup.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

ProMotion display technology was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022. Since then, it has been exclusive to the Apple Pro lineup of smartphones. Still, now, according to a new report from The Elec, the company is planning on rolling out the technology across its non-Pro iPhone lineup, beginning with 2025's iPhone 17. So, why is this important? ProMotion technology enables the display to change the refresh rate of the screen dynamically from 1Hz all the way up to 120Hz.

Not only does the display refresh faster for a much smoother user experience, but the dynamic nature of the technology means better battery life as the screen isn't constantly running at a flat refresh rate. At the moment, Apple has reserved this technology for its higher-end product offerings as the company needs to push buyers toward devices that Apple makes more profit on.

However, Apple also has to think about obsolescence, which is caused by competitors such as Samsung announcing its entire Galaxy S24 lineup that launched earlier this year will come with this dynamic display technology.