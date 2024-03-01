NVIDIA and Microsoft-backed humanoid robot maker signs with OpenAI to make robot brains

Figure, an AI robotics company that has received investments from Microsoft, OpenAI, NVIDIA, and Jeff Bezos has announced it signed a deal to put OpenAI technology inside humanoid robot brains.

The news was announced via a press release from Figure that explains the company raised $675 million in Series B funding at a $2.6 billion valuation. Multiple big-name technology companies such as Microsoft, OpenAI Startup Fund, NVIDIA, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Parkway Venture Capital, Intel Capital, Align Ventures, and ARK Invest have backed the company with investments. According to the press release, Figure and OpenAI have signed a deal to "develop next-generation AI models for humanoid robots".

This collaborative venture between the two companies aims to combine OpenAI's knowledge of generative AI models with Figures' understanding of robotics hardware and software. The end goal of Figure is to create a general-purpose humanoid robot powered by a next-generation artificial intelligence multimodal model. Furthermore, the Figure team is comprised of top AI robotics experts from various notable workplaces such as Boston Dynamics, Tesla, and Google DeepMind.

"We've always planned to come back to robotics and we see a path with Figure to explore what humanoid robots can achieve when powered by highly capable multimodal models. We're blown away by Figure's progress to date and we look forward to working together to open up new possibilities for how robots can help in everyday life," said Peter Welinder, VP of Product and Partnerships at OpenAI