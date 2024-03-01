RuneScape gets two new adaptations that brings the legendary MMO to tabletops

RuneScape studio Jagex, alongside Steamforged Games, released two new adaptations of the legendary MMO that bring it to life on tabletops.

Jagex, the studio behind the legendary MMO RuneScape, has announced two new adaptations of RuneScape with Steamforged Games that are available to purchase now.

The more than 20-year-old MMO that is steadily growing with players and has one of the most dedicated player bases in the gaming community is coming to tabletops in the form of two adaptations. Steamforged Games, with official licensing from Jagex, is releasing RuneScape Kingdoms: The Roleplaying Game, which brings iconic RuneScape and Old School RuneScape lore to your tabletop. This core book features a specially designed crafting system, an in-depth guide to the world of Fielinor, and everything a player would need to run "authentic RuneScape campaigns".

There are also four dedicated expansions, which Steamforged Games explains each is based on an iconic video game boss and adds new places to explore, skills, NPCs to meet, and gear to craft. The first expansion is RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, a dedicated 1-5 player co-operative campaign that will take players on a quest that involves leveling up skills, interacting with strange characters, crafting gear, and distracting side quests.

"We've worked very closely with Jagex to make RuneScape Kingdoms an authentic addition to the RuneScape family, as another way for new and existing fans to engage with the world they love. It's been a special collaboration, from concept to the finished games," said Steamforged Games' Mat Hart

"Together, 1-5 adventurers will embark on quests, level up skills, meet quirky characters, craft awesome gear, and of course, get distracted by side quests. Plus, you'll face off against some seriously tough bosses, earn capes, and even tackle things like baking game-changing cakes and saving Gielinor from fiery disasters!" writes Steamforged Games on its website regarding RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg

Both games are available to preorder on the Steamforged Games website, which can be found here. March 8, 2024, is the current date for when orders will begin to ship out to buyers.