Intel CEO wants to make chips for AMD, Google, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm at Intel Foundry

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger hopes to make chips for NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Google, Microsoft, and even AMD. It wants to be the foundry for the world.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said he hopes to one day make chips for its competitor AMD, and that it has plans on becoming the world's leading foundry by 2030.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

During the recent IFS Direct Connect event, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said he wants the company to enter the custom chips market -- something AMD is heavily involved in, but has its semi-custom chips made in Taiwan at TSMC -- as well as supply Intel's process nodes and "sharing" each stage of manufacturing technologies, including its exciting new packaging technology.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said: "Well, if you go back to the picture I showed today, Paul, there are Intel products and Intel foundry, There's a clean line between those, and as I said on the last earnings call, we'll have a setup separate legal entity for Intel foundry this year. We'll start posting separate financials associated with that going forward. And the foundry team's objective is simple: Fill. The. Fabs. Deliver to the broadest set of customers on the planet".

He continued: "We hope that that includes Jensen (NVIDIA), Christiano (Qualcomm), and Sundar (Google), and you heard today it includes Satya (Microsoft), and I even hope that includes Lisa (AMD) going forward. I mean, we want to be the foundry for the world, and if we're going to be the Western foundry at scale, we can't be discriminating about who's participating in that".