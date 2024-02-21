Microsoft announces its chosen a chip design based on the new Intel 18A process node

Intel held its first-ever Intel Foundry Direct Connect event, with the chipmaker getting customers, ecosystem partners, and leaders across the technology industry to be in person at the event.

Some of the speakers at the Intel Foundry Direct Connect event included Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Arm CEO Rene Haas, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and more. At the event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Microsoft has chosen Intel's new 18A process node for a new chip is wants to make.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explained: "We are in the midst of a very exciting platform shift that will fundamentally transform productivity for every individual organization and the entire industry. To achieve this vision, we need a reliable supply of the most advanced, high-performance and high-quality semiconductors. That's why we are so excited to work with Intel Foundry, and why we have chosen a chip design that we plan to produce on Intel 18A process".

Intel's new 18A process node uses new technologies, including RibbonFET transistors and Intel's new PowerVia backside power delivery network. Microsoft wasn't clear on what chip it would have Intel make on its 18A process node, nor what device it would go into. We should expect a new Surface family of laptops and desktops that will better compete against Apple and its in-house A-series SoCs inside of MacBook, MacBook Pro, and Mac desktop systems.

Intel was previously expecting $10 billion of foundry orders, but upped that expectation to $15 billion, where it will utilize its new 18A process node to get there. The new Intel 18A process node is expected to go into production in the second half of this year, so we should expect to see the fruits of this labor inside of a new Microsoft processor sometime in 2025 or 2026.