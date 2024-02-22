SK hynix says its HBM supply is sold out for 2024, huge growth expected in 2025

SK hynix posts record-breaking HBM sales over the last few months, is sold out of its HBM supply for 2024 and is expecting gigantic growth in 2025.

SK hynix has just posted record-breaking HBM sales over the last few months, driven by the insatiable demand of AI GPUs from the likes of AMD, but more particularly, NVIDIA.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It was known last year that both Samsung and SK hynix had sold out of their HBM memory supplies for 2024, but now SK hynix has confirmed it's sold out of every piece of HBM silicon it can muster, for the rest of the year, and that 2025 is going to be a gigantic year.

SK hynix vice president Kim Ki-tae explained: "With the diversification and advancement of generative AI services, demand for HBM, an AI memory solution, has also exploded. HBM, with its high-performance and high-capacity characteristics, is a monumental product that shakes the conventional wisdom that memory semiconductors are only a part of the overall system. In particular, SK Hynix HBM's competitiveness is outstanding".

Remember, NVIDIA only has its H100 AI GPU with HBM3 memory in the wild, while it's upgraded H200 AI GPU will feature HBM3e memory. AMD's new Instinct MI300X AI GPU features HBM3, so NVIDIA will have the world's first AI GPU with ultra-fast HBM3e memory with its upcoming H200 AI GPU. Its next-gen Blackwell B100 AI GPU is expected to debut with HBM3e memory, too.

Kim Ki-tae added: "In the year 2024, the long-awaited Upturn time is approaching. In this period of new leap forward, we will do our best to achieve the best performance in business. I hope that the members of SK Hynix will have a year in which all their dreams come true".

SK hynix recently announced its next-generation HBM4 memory is in production this year, ready for the world of next-next-gen AI GPUs of the future.