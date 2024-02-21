New OLED iPad Pro leak suggests the updated tablets will be incredibly thin

Apple is expected to launch new OLED iPad Pro models within the next few months and a new leak claims that they will be incredibly thin.

Apple has long been rumored to be working on new iPad Pros with OLED displays and faster chips inside, and they're now expected to debut within the next couple of months. Now, a new leak appears to have shared details about their dimensions and if accurate, these could be some super-thin tablets.

Apple is expected to ship 11-inch and 12,9-inch iPad Pro models as has become the norm for its high-end tablet. And while they're generally going to be around the same height and width as the models that they will replace, these newly updated versions will reportedly shrink considerably in terms of thickness. The 12,9-inch iPad Pro, for example, will be just 5,0mm thick if this leak is correct.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The full rundown of dimensions of the new OLED iPad Pros, alongside the models they will replace in the lineup, reads:

11-inch iPad Pro (current): 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm

11-inch iPad Pro (new): 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro (current): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro (new): 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm

The new tablets are expected to come with OLED displays to replace the previous LCD which is likely to be one of the reasons for the shrinking thickness. Another improvement is expected to be the use of a new Apple-designed M3 chip, ditching the M2 that is used in the iPad Pro tablets that you can buy at the Apple Store today/

Previous rumors have suggested that Apple intends to announce the new iPad Pros, alongside new iPad Air models, around March or April time.