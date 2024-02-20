Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro will be marketed as 120FPS, 4K gaming console

Sony is hard at work with AMD on its upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console, with the latest rumors teasing the company will market the PS5 Pro as a 120FPS, 4K machine.

Wait, a 4K machine... and a console? Yeah, because most people know that upscaling is a thing now, so Sony won't have any trouble marketing a beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console that's 120FPS capable (it will be) and 4K capable (it will be) even if it's using AI upscaling.

The news on the PlayStation 5 Pro is coming from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who recently spoke to Michael from NXGamer. We see upscaling and image reconstruction technology used on all platforms now, just like Sony used checkerboard rendering on its upgraded PlayStation 4 Pro console back in the day when most of this image reconstruction technology was in its infancy.

NXGamer's Michael told Tom at MLID that AI upscaling on the PlayStation 5 Pro still remains to be seen but would most likely require some work from the developers to get it working. As for performance improvements in games running on the PS5 Pro, that shouldn't be too hard either, especially with games that have VRR-based 40FPS performance modes.

