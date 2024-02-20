Apple's iOS 17.4 iPhone update will bring new CarPlay 'instrument cluster experience'

Apple's new iOS 17.4 beta 4 release brings with it new support for CarPlay and Apple Maps on dual-screen vehicles. The update is expected to ship soon.

Apple has been beta testing the upcoming iOS 17.4 iPhone software update for a few weeks now and it today released the fourth beta to developers. The release means that developers can put the update through its paces, check it works, and ensure that their apps work with it before it is rolled out to the public. That's expected to happen within the next couple of weeks, but this specific beta release brings with it a new Apple CarPlay feature that hasn't been part of the iPhone's feature set to date.

The change was confirmed in the iOS 17.4 beta 4 release notes and was spotted by 9to5Mac. In those release notes Apple confirmed that, in supported CarPlay vehicles, Apple Maps will present a new instrument cluster experience with information about upcoming maneuvers. The users will also be able to wap the display type between the main instrument cluster screen by tapping the map configuration button on the screen, too.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Right now there are no actual details bout how this will work no which cars are supported, but it doesn't appear that this tweak is part of the next-gen CarPlay that is coming to some Aston Martin and Porsche vehicles later this year. However, it does require dual-screen Apple Maps support which is something that won't be available on the majority of cars that have the standard CarPlay implementation.

Apple first started to add support for dual-screen CarPlay back in 2019 but as is so often the case, carmakers have been slow to take Apple up on the offer. The feature is available on some vehicles, however, including those from Volvo and its spinoff electric vehicle company Polestar.