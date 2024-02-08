Will Nintendo reveal the Switch 2 at its rumored Direct next week?

Industry insiders are telling publications that Nintendo plans to air a new Nintendo Direct next week between February 12 and February 15.

Published
1 minute & 32 seconds read time

Sources reportedly familiar with Nintendo's plans are telling publications the company is currently gearing up for a new Nintendo Direct expected to air sometime next week.

Will Nintendo reveal the Switch 2 at its rumored Direct next week? 155225
Open Gallery 2

For those who don't know, Nintendo typically broadcasts its Nintendo Direct showcase sometime in February each year, and now that month is upon us, we can expect the company to reveal what to expect for the remainder of the year. Nintendo insider "Guarana" has taken to the ResetEra forums to say that they've heard Nintendo is going to drop the Direct showcase on February 15.

As you can probably imagine, Guarana was asked about the date, to which they replied, "I got some info from a friend working on the Brazilian Portuguese localization of some titles, and they said that it's expected for February 15". Backing up the theory that Nintendo is prepping its Direct for next week is a report from Italian outlet Universo Nintendo that states sources have informed the publication that the Direct will take place between February 12 and February 15.

So, what can we expect in the upcoming Nintendo Direct? Currently, it's unknown if the Direct will be a Mini or a general, but what is more than likely is a complete absence of any news regarding the company's next-generation console. Nintendo stated in its recently released financial report that its focus for 2024 will be the current Nintendo Switch, even going as far as to say the Nintendo Switch is its "main business" going into FY2024 - 2025.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/8/2024 at 5:58 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:venturebeat.com, resetera.com, universonintendo.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags