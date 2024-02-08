Will Nintendo reveal the Switch 2 at its rumored Direct next week?

Sources reportedly familiar with Nintendo's plans are telling publications the company is currently gearing up for a new Nintendo Direct expected to air sometime next week.

For those who don't know, Nintendo typically broadcasts its Nintendo Direct showcase sometime in February each year, and now that month is upon us, we can expect the company to reveal what to expect for the remainder of the year. Nintendo insider "Guarana" has taken to the ResetEra forums to say that they've heard Nintendo is going to drop the Direct showcase on February 15.

As you can probably imagine, Guarana was asked about the date, to which they replied, "I got some info from a friend working on the Brazilian Portuguese localization of some titles, and they said that it's expected for February 15". Backing up the theory that Nintendo is prepping its Direct for next week is a report from Italian outlet Universo Nintendo that states sources have informed the publication that the Direct will take place between February 12 and February 15.

So, what can we expect in the upcoming Nintendo Direct? Currently, it's unknown if the Direct will be a Mini or a general, but what is more than likely is a complete absence of any news regarding the company's next-generation console. Nintendo stated in its recently released financial report that its focus for 2024 will be the current Nintendo Switch, even going as far as to say the Nintendo Switch is its "main business" going into FY2024 - 2025.