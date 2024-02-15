Intel's new Core i9-14900KS launches in March, limited edition CPU at 6.2GHz runs HOT

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor is a limited edition chip that runs with 6.2GHz boost, but prepare for it... it'll be running HOT.

Intel's upcoming flagship Core i9-14900KS isn't too far away now, rocking incredible 6.2GHz boost CPU clock speeds and over 400W of power consumption... yeah, you read that right: over four hundred watts of power.

3

Intel Core i9-14900KS processor details (source: OCCT)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new limited edition processor will be the first CPU in the world with a clock speed surpassing 6.0GHz, with the previous Core i9-13900KS special edition CPU hitting up to 6.0GHz as well as the current Core i9-14900K hitting the 6000MHz frequency barrier.

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor will be the fastest consumer-focused CPU in the 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPU family until we get next-gen processors later this year and into 2025. We recently saw the full specifications of Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS through leaked OCCT tests, getting all the details we need before the big launch in March.

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU). Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).

Now, let's talk about power consumption and thermals... Intel's beefed-up Core i9-14900KS special edition processor already uses upwards of 410W of power and has temperatures bursting over 100C. You will need a fantastic cooling solution for this CPU -- something like a 240mm or better 360mm AIO cooler -- and a chunky PSU to handle the power loads this CPU is pumping out.

3

Intel Core i9-14900KS processor details (source: OCCT)

If you're a professional overclocker, the new Intel Core i9-14900KS processor is going to be your home for the rest of the year... and your processor of choice for breaking benchmark records. LN2 cooling will keep the CPU cool enough and could top the incredible 9.1GHz frequency OC world record that the Core i9-14900K holds right now.

Benchlife reported: "The Intel Core i9-12900KS will be launched on April 5, 2022, and the Intel Core i9-13900KS will be launched on January 12, 2023. According to our reliable sources, Intel plans to launch the Intel Core i9 in mid-March 2024. -14900KS is a limited-edition processor with a clock speed of 6.20GHz, but we cannot yet confirm whether it will be sold to a specific system vendor or a specific channel".

March is right around the corner, so expect big news from Intel and the Core i9-14900KS in the coming weeks.