Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor teased again: 150W TDP and huge 6.2GHz boost

Intel's unannounced Core i9-14900KS processor benchmarked: 24 cores and 32 threads, with CPU boosts of up to 6.2GHz with a 150W default TDP.

We know it's coming, Intel knows it's coming... and now it's closer: the unannounced Core i9-14900KS processor has been benchmarked, flexing its huge 6.2GHz boost CPU clocks. Check it out:

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor @ 6.2GHz (source: OCCT)
The new (and unannounced) Intel Core i9-14900KS processor has been tested on the benchmarking and stability tool OCCT, with a tester pushing the new CPU and showing us its detailed specifications.

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor continues with a 150W default TDP, just like its predecessors, but it has 200MHz more of maximum boost CPU clock -- up to 6.2GHz, over the 6.0GHz on the 14900K and 14900KF -- requiring another 25W of power to get those lofty heights of 6200MHz CPU frequency.

If the power limit is pushed up to its limits of a circuit-breaking 4000W, the CPU has no restrictions and will go as hard as it can. In this configuration, the new Intel Core i9-14900KS processor uses around 409W, but this is just a short test... I'd love to see the 14900KS stressed for hours and hours, if not days at a time, under full loads.

Now... when can you buy it? That's the main question here. Intel hasn't officially announced the release timing of the Core i9-14900KS, but we should expect it in the coming weeks at this point, if it's already in the hands of people and being benchmarked on OCCT, right?

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

