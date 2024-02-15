Tomb Raider I-III Remastered releases, 24 hours later you can make Lara Croft topless

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered has been released, and just 24 hours later, the enhanced version of the original franchise has gotten a topless Lara Croft mod.

It has been less than a day since Aspyr and Crystal Dynamic released the highly anticipated remaster for the first three Tomb Raider games.

The iconic franchise is getting a fresh coat of paint, and upon release, the first Not-Safe-For-Work (NSFW) mod has surfaced on Nexus Mods and is available to download. The mod, as you have already probably guessed, makes Lara Croft topless, and while being quite a basic mod, it certainly achieves what it is intended to do.

According to the modder, the topless Lara replaces the TR1 original costume, and modders will have the ability to switch out the costume to whatever suits their fancy. It shouldn't be understated that the remaster for Tomb Raider games has been out for less than a day, and we have already seen the first nude mod. I'm not sure whether to be impressed, concerned, or not surprised at all, but what I do know for sure is that this won't be the last nude Tomb Raider mod and that this mod will be the least detailed.

If you are interested in checking out the topless Lara Croft mod for yourself, you can do so here.