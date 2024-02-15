Marvel reveals the new Fantastic Four in an extremely weird way

Marvel has celebrate Valentines Day by revealing the casting for The Fantastic Four, but the reveal was done in way that wasn't expected.

Marvel has taken to its socials to announce the cast for the highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot film in what could be one of the strangest ways it could.

Marvel knows just how to tug on fans' heartstrings, taking to the official Marvel X account to post a Valentine's Day card with the caption reading "Happy Valentine's Day from Marvel's First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four."

The card depicts all four actors in their respective roles enjoying each other's company with Pascal as Marvel's Mr Fantastic Reed Richards, Kirby as Susan Storm Richards a.k.a the Invisible Woman, Moss-Bachrach as Benjamin Grim, a.k.a The Thing, and finally Quinn as The Human Torch. Also included in the picture is a robot H.E.R.B.IE, built by Mr Fantastic.

The style and logos shown in the card give heavy weight to rumors of the film 1960's setting, with eagle-eyed fans quick to point out that the magazine The Thing is reading is a copy of Life Magazine from December 13th, 1963, seemingly confirming said rumors.

This upcoming reboot for the Fantastic Four will introduce the Marvel family into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the very first time as part of Phase 6, with Wandavision's Matt Shakman set to direct. The Fantastic Four is scheduled for release in theatres on July 25th, 2025, having previously been pushed from its May 2nd, 2025, and February 14th, 2025 release dates.

The film will skip the team origin story and instead opt to show them as an already active supergroup, though the main plot and villain of the film are yet to be announced. The Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to begin filming in August this year.

