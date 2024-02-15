New Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire official trailer teases the ultimate battle of the Titans

Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment released the new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, showcasing the two monsters in their epic glory.

"It's not just a signal. That's a call for war." This year's Superbowl has given us a fresh look at Warner Bros and Legendary's new Godzilla King Kong crossover movie Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, showing off our favorite titans in a whirl of bright, colorful action.

The sequel to the kickass 2021 showdown Godzilla vs Kong, the New Empire is once again directed by filmmaker Adam Wingard and is set to blast into theatres towards the end of next month. The new trailer gave some potential answers to questions fans were left with after the initial teaser, such as what's going on with Kong's new power glove?

It seems our big monkey friend may be injured during an altercation with what "appears" to be the main antagonist of the film, a giant red ape but is this massive chimpanzee just a diversion? Possibly hiding the film's real threat of a "Colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world."

Some beams of what appears to be blue energy and ice can be seen blasting toward Kong and again spewing out of the entrance to Hollow Earth. However, Godzilla is sporting a new color of atomic energy this time around, so is it possible this is a new kind of monster not yet seen that will threaten all life, titans, and giant apes included? Only time will tell. The film will also delve deeper into the titan's history and origins to give a better look at how these 'monsters' came to be protectors.

Director Adam Wingard says, "Godzilla and Kong will have a buddy-cop dynamic in the spirit of Lethal Weapon." GxK will feature Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Rachel House, and Alex Ferns and will hit theatres on March 29th.