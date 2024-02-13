GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 GRE spotted, cut down Navi 31 GPU set to hit more global markets

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE launched in 2023 as a China and Asian market exclusive, this new listing for a GIGABYTE model could see it finally hit more markets.

GIGABYTE is prepping to launch a new Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card with the company's WindForce 3X cooling. It's a design that we've across its entire Radeon and RDNA 3 line-up, from the Radeon RX 7600 to the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Adding a new GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 GRE into the mix is interesting because of the card's origins.

2

GIGABYTE's new Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU, image credit: Videocardz.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE or Golden Rabbit Edition was created specifically for the Asian and Chinese markets, with the SKU and various models also making their way to other regions (like Australia) for new builds.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE uses the Navi 31 GPU found inside the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX - albeit cut down. With 16GB of VRAM on a 256-bit bus, 80 RDNA 3 Compute Units, 5,120 Stream Processors, 160 AI Accelerators, and a total board power (TBP) rating of 260W, the card's overall performance sits in between the Radeon RX 7800 XT and the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

As units have been available for some time, this new variant from GIGABYTE could mean that AMD plans to release this GPU in more markets. Or, more markets will sell full PCs with OEM Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics cards.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE launched in mid-2023, before the arrival of the Radeon RX 7800 XT, with AMD positioning it as a powerful option for 1440p gaming. As it has been available in some regions for quite a while, several benchmarks and reviews went online in 2023, outlining its performance compared to the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX.

For 1440p gaming, the GRE is around 10% slower than the Radeon RX 7900 XT - with its price (as part of a complete PC system) at $650 USD.