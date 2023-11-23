AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 'Navi 44' and 'Navi 48' from Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs appear in Linux

AMD Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs are still a while away, but the next-gen RDNA 4-based Navi 44 and Navi 48 GPUs now have support in Linux LLVM patches.

AMD will have its future-gen Radeon RX 8000 "RDNA 4" series GPUs in the future, with the new "GFX1200" and "GFX1201" as unnamed graphics processors that have been spotted inside of Linux patches for the LLVM project.

RDNA 4 GPUs teased with GFX1200 + GFX1201 (source: Github)

The next-gen AMD RDNA 4 GPU architecture isn't the only one getting some patches for LLVM, with Intel's upcoming Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest series also getting some Linux lovin'. The GFX levels let us know which GPU architecture is being used on individual processors and also show us how similar each GPU is, as well as what features to expect from it.

We know that RDNA 1 was GFX101x, RDNA 2 was GFX103x, RDNA 3 is GFX11xx, RDNA 3.5 is GFX115x, while the next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs will be GFX12xx. That's why we're seeing GFX1200 and GFX1201 so early, which should be the not-so-high-end Navi 44 and Navi 48 GPUs, according to leaker RedGamingTech, who also has two possible configurations for the GPUs:

Navi 48 : 32 WGP + 48MB of Infinity Cache + GDDR7 memory + 192-bit memory bus + PCIe 5.0 x16

Navi 44: 20 WGP + 32MB of Infinity Cache + GDDR7 memory + 128-bit memory bus + PCIe 5.0 x8

Another configuration would have:

Navi 48 : 32 WGP + 32MB of Infinity Cache + GDDR7 memory + 128-bit memory bus + PCIe 5.0 x8

Navi 44: 20 WGP + 24MB of Infinity Cache + GDDR7 memory + 96-bit memory bus + PCIe 5.0 x8

We should expect AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based GPU architecture and upcoming Radeon RX 8000 series desktop graphics cards to NOT compete with NVIDIA's next-gen flagship GeForce RTX 5090 or even the RTX 5080. AMD is most likely pulling out of the high-end desktop graphics card market, with a Radeon RX 8800 XT or so poised for release, which should compete against the GeForce RTX 4080... and maybe the RTX 5080 if we're talking FSR3 and FSR4 by then.

NVIDIA has absolutely dominated the high-end GPU market for generations now, and RDNA 3 simply didn't live up to anywhere near its hype. WHatever hype it had -- jebaited or not -- probably didn't expect to have the smack down applied to it by the flagship brute GPU force that is the GeForce RTX 4090.

RDNA 4... well, for a mid-range GPU of the future we could have something exciting, but don't go expecting to play 4K 240FPS or 8K 120FPS games on it in 2025, 2026.