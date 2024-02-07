Microsoft's new PC Manager app aims to speed up Windows 11 and get rid of ads (oh the irony)

All this sounds a bit rich given Microsoft's wider deployment of 'suggestions' and nagging to use its various other services in Windows 11 recently.

There's a new toy from Microsoft called PC Manager, an app that Windows 11 users (or indeed Windows 10 folks) can grab from the Microsoft Store.

PC Boost is the speed-up functionality (Image Credit: Microsoft)

PC Manager was noticed by Windows Latest and the tech site explains that it was first launched in January 2024, but as of this month, it has been more widely rolled out to other regions including the US. (In fact, it has been in testing for a year or more, going by reports online).

This app has come from the Microsoft China division - the initial version was in Mandarin as a result - and indeed the product blurb on the Microsoft Store does sound like a translation. For example, it talks about PC Manager being 'pure without disturbance' (presumably meaning streamlined).

The product description claims:

"Based on user pain points, [Microsoft PC Manager] provides a one-stop computer problem-solving solution, addressing issues such as malicious system tampering, insufficient computer space, system lag, and excessive pop-up ads, creating a native Windows system experience for users."

Essentially, this Microsoft's take on a CCleaner-style app, and going by reports and the aforementioned description, it's mostly about integrating existing Windows features in a central place, with a few extra bits thrown in for good measure.

For example, the defenses against malicious tampering and antivirus capabilities are simply integrated control of Microsoft Defender (the built-in antivirus for Windows 11).

PC Manager also offers system cleaning capabilities (Disk Clean-up and the like) and freeing up storage and memory (PC Boost), along with troubleshooting scans and the like.

Ad nauseum

It's interesting to see the mention of getting rid of excessive pop-up ads (in the quote) which is more than a touch ironic seeing as Microsoft is very much heading down the direction of more adverts in Windows. (One of the latest initiatives, as spotted in testing, is ads for Copilot Pro in the Home page of the Settings app).

This feature is labeled Pop-Up Management and it reduces app pop-up harassment and ads, we're told. We wonder if that includes the massive three-panel nag to upgrade to Windows 11 that has recently been foisted (once again) on Windows 10 users, following the latest cumulative update (the preview one for January).

Are we going to rush off and install PC Manager right now? Not likely. We'll continue to maintain and troubleshoot our PC ourselves, but that said, for more novice Windows users, this looks to be a handy enough app to package together a bunch of features in a convenient hub.

In fairness to Microsoft, the reviews seem pretty positive, with the top one (at the time of writing) noting that the app is easy to use and streamlined, just as the blurb claims. So, it might just be worth a whirl for the less tech-savvy.

In other recent Windows 11 news, Microsoft might be looking over its shoulder at NVIDIA - as Team Green may soon have a different take on Auto HDR for PC games that's better than the Redmond-based firm's own effort. We shall see...