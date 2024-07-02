Forecast: Windows 11 may get more ads you can't escape from if Weather app is anything to go by

New adverts in the stock Weather app are pinned so that no matter where you scroll, they'll stay on the screen, staring back at you.

Windows 11 just got yet more adverts, you'll be unsurprised to find out, as Microsoft seems very keen to push as much promotional activity as it can get away with in the OS.

A typical photo of the joy on a Windows 11 user's face as they discover a whole new type of advert in the OS (Image Credit: Microsoft)

This time around, rather than sneaking ads into the core Windows 11 interface, at least they're tucked away in an app - the Weather app to be precise (which is a stock application installed with the operating system).

The bad news is that these adverts - which were introduced via a server-side update, Windows Latest reports - follow you around wherever you may scroll, like something out of a horror movie. Alright, a spy movie might be more fitting, though the idea of inescapable adverts trailing you everywhere certainly seems a rather horrific prospect to us.

How are the new ads following you everywhere exactly? Well, there are two of them, and as Windows Latest explains, they're pinned in the MSN Weather app. Meaning that when you scroll down in the app to view the forecasts and other assorted content, the adverts maintain their position, scrolling alongside and remaining visible at all times.

It's a new tactic from Microsoft, and an unwelcome one that we don't want to see infiltrating other parts of Windows 11, whether that's in the interface of the OS itself, or stock apps like Weather.

Frankly, this continued sideshow of extra monetization, and outright ads or crowbarred 'suggestions' in an operating system that users have already paid for - whether directly, or bundled in the price of their PC - is not cool.

