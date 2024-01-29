NVIDIA commands 90% of AI GPU market, competitors are 'years from catching up'

NVIDIA reportedly has an estimated 90% of the AI GPU market share, with 1.5 million to 2 million AI GPUs to be sold by NVIDIA in 2024 alone.

NVIDIA has reportedly secured itself a huge 90% of the AI GPU market share, which will see competitors in the AI GPU space with years before they can begin to catch up.

The huge race for AI GPU dominance sees NVIDIA set to sell 1.5 million to 2 million AI GPUs this year, with analysts from both Gartner and Moor Insights & Strategy both chiming into the AI GPU market share discussion. Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead said: "What NVIDIA does is they help create markets and that puts competitors in a very tough situation out there, because by the time they've caught up, NVIDIA is on to the next new thing".

Gartner VP analyst Chirag Dekate said: "Software continues to be NVIDIA's strategic moat. These ... turnkey experiences enable NVIDIA to be at the forefront of mindshare, as well as adoption".

NVIDIA, with its eyes on 1.5 million to 2 million AI GPU shipments this year, is huge, a massive 3x increase over AI GPU shipments in 2023. NVIDIA will continue shipping its current-gen Hopper H100 AI GPU, while it's beefed-up Hopper H200 is right around the corner... speaking of corners, NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture and B100 AI GPU will be released this year, too.

wccftech.com

